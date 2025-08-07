Listen Live
Brand New Black Owned Juice Bar Opens in Polaris!

Published on August 6, 2025

Juice Ave. recently opened a brand new location inside the LA Fitness (Esporta) in Polaris. Juice Ave might be new to you, however this is now their second location taking over Central Ohio. The very first Juice Ave. location opened up in Grandview in 2022, also inside of an LA Fitness. Blending all natural and fresh ingredients within a place dedicated to healthy lifestyles and bettering your mind and body is quite the perfect combination. Juice Ave. serves pre and post workout smoothies and juices, light food options as well as sea moss to help ignite your immune system.

I joined the Juice Ave. team during their Grand Opening of the Polaris location and got to chat with the owner, Amber Burke about her experience, growth of the business and why juicing is so beneficial. Check out our full interview below!

Stop by either Juice Ave. location inside LA Fitness (Esporta) in Grandview or Polaris and treat yourself to some delicious and nutritious options!

