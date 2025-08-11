Listen Live
Lil Baby got two albums on the way!

ATL's own Lil Baby is about to bless his fans with not one but two projects!

Published on August 11, 2025

Lil Baby 5th Annual Back-To-School Fest 2025
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

ATL hip hop star Lil Baby is gearing up for a major return with the announcement of two new albums! The Leak$ and Dominique. The Leak$ is set to drop Friday, August 15th is inspired by previously leaked songs that Lil Baby has reimagined and put into a full project. The album is expected to showcase his signature sound with features from a star studded lineup including Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lucki, Veeze, Skooly, and a few others.

While fans eagerly await the new music, Lil Baby continues to make an impact off the mic. Through his nonprofit, The Jones Project, he recently hosted the fifth annual Back to School Fest, a community initiative aimed at supporting families as they prepare for the school year. This year’s event provided over 4,000 families with essential items such as backpacks, uniforms, school supplies, wellness kits, shoes, and exclusive Fanatics branded gear.

You ready for New Music from Lil Baby?

