Listen Live
Entertainment

Finesse2Tymes “family problems make me feel like Eminem”

Rapper Finesse2Tymes is drawing some parallels between he and his mom's relationship to that of Eminem and his mothers.

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Weezyana Presents Hot Boys Holiday
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes recently drew parallels between his strained relationship with his mom and Eminem’s well known issues with his own momma, Debbie Nelson. The comparison came in an emotional freestyle he posted on IG following public backlash over a GoFundMe campaign launched by Finesse’s mother, Pluria Alexander.

His Mom claimed she was facing eviction and had been left homeless by her son’s actions for the third time. She stated that Finesse, real name Ricky Hampton, previously supported her financially, but their relationship soured after a falling out.

In his freestyle response, Finesse rapped, “Five years, relatives, family problems, now I feel like Eminem,” referencing the Detroit rapper’s famously turbulent relationship with his mother. He went on to describe himself as “paranoid” and struggling with “trust issues,” shaped in part by past incarceration. He admitted becoming emotional during the recording, writing in the caption, “I wasn’t finish I just Couldn’t control my emotions at end but yaw get it tho 💯.”

Eminem’s own relationship with Debbie Nelson was marked by conflict and legal battles. She famously sued him for $10 million in 1999 over allegedly defamatory lyrics. The rapper addressed their estrangement in songs like “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” and later offered an apology in “Headlights” (2014), expressing regret. They eventually reconciled before Nelson’s death from lung cancer in December 2024.

Finesse2Tymes’ freestyle highlights how deeply personal and public family issues can intersect, especially under the scrutiny of fame. See below.

Related Tags

DJ Nailz hip hop Nailz ohio

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close