Finesse2Tymes “family problems make me feel like Eminem”

Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes recently drew parallels between his strained relationship with his mom and Eminem’s well known issues with his own momma, Debbie Nelson. The comparison came in an emotional freestyle he posted on IG following public backlash over a GoFundMe campaign launched by Finesse’s mother, Pluria Alexander.

His Mom claimed she was facing eviction and had been left homeless by her son’s actions for the third time. She stated that Finesse, real name Ricky Hampton, previously supported her financially, but their relationship soured after a falling out.

In his freestyle response, Finesse rapped, “Five years, relatives, family problems, now I feel like Eminem,” referencing the Detroit rapper’s famously turbulent relationship with his mother. He went on to describe himself as “paranoid” and struggling with “trust issues,” shaped in part by past incarceration. He admitted becoming emotional during the recording, writing in the caption, “I wasn’t finish I just Couldn’t control my emotions at end but yaw get it tho 💯.”

Eminem’s own relationship with Debbie Nelson was marked by conflict and legal battles. She famously sued him for $10 million in 1999 over allegedly defamatory lyrics. The rapper addressed their estrangement in songs like “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” and later offered an apology in “Headlights” (2014), expressing regret. They eventually reconciled before Nelson’s death from lung cancer in December 2024.

Finesse2Tymes’ freestyle highlights how deeply personal and public family issues can intersect, especially under the scrutiny of fame. See below.