American Black Film Festival “Pop-Up” Coming To Atlanta

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is taking its celebration of Black storytelling and culture on the road this fall with a brand-new “Pop-Up Tour.” As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, this exciting initiative will bring the festival’s signature energy, films, and programming to four major U.S. cities between October and December 2025.

Atlanta will be the second stop of the tour, hitting AMC Madison Yards on November 8-9. Other cities on the tour include New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

Expanding the Mission

For nearly 30 years, ABFF has been a cornerstone for showcasing and elevating Black voices in film and entertainment. Traditionally held in Miami Beach, the festival is now expanding its reach with this tour, aiming to connect directly with communities where Black arts and culture thrive. The Pop-Up Tour is organized by NICE CROWD, the company behind ABFF, and is supported by founding sponsor Ally Financial.

Jeff Friday, ABFF cofounder and CEO of NICE CROWD, described the tour as a “mobile cultural movement” designed to deepen connections and expand opportunities for Black creators. Erica Hughes, senior director of Ally Marketing, emphasized the importance of celebrating Black and brown creators, aligning the tour with Ally’s mission to elevate diverse voices.

What to Expect

The Pop-Up Tour will feature:

Award-winning independent films that highlight Black storytelling.

that highlight Black storytelling. Celebrity conversations and curated panels.

and curated panels. BOB Talks , a speaker series spotlighting Black-owned brands.

, a speaker series spotlighting Black-owned brands. Community-focused programming, with more details to be announced soon.

Tour Schedule

New York : Oct. 25–26 at AMC Lincoln Square

: Oct. 25–26 at AMC Lincoln Square Atlanta : Nov. 8–9 at AMC Madison Yards

: Nov. 8–9 at AMC Madison Yards Dallas : Nov. 15–16 at AMC NorthPark

: Nov. 15–16 at AMC NorthPark Los Angeles: Dec. 13–14 at AMC The Grove

A Cultural Movement

The ABFF Pop-Up Tour is more than just a series of events; it’s a celebration of Black creativity, culture, and community. With Ally Financial’s support, the festival aims to provide a platform for Black-owned brands and creators, fostering cultural equity and access.

Stay tuned for additional programming details, which will be announced in the coming weeks. For updates, visit www.nicecrowd.com or follow ABFF on social media.

