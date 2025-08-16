Listen Live
Cardi B snaps on latest single Imaginary Players. See Video

Cardi B flaunts her lavish lifestyle in the flashy new visuals for her latest single Imaginary Players. See the video.

Published on August 16, 2025

Cardi B x Imaginary Playerz video
Source: YouTube / Atlantic Records

Cardi B just got the sample for her new single cleared from the one and only Jay Z! If that statement didn’t tell you how highly anticipated this single is, nothing will. Bardi flaunts her lavish lifestyle in the new music video.

