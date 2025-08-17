Jelly Roll A.I Scams Ohio Man

Source: WWE / Getty

A man in Springfield is speaking out after falling victim to an online scam involving artificial intelligence used to impersonate music star Jelly Roll.

Ronnie Flint told his local news that he received a message on Facebook claiming he had won $50,000 and a new car. The message came from an account posing as Jelly Roll, complete with videos that appeared to show the singer asking Flint to pay shipping fees to claim his prizes. One video even mentioned Flint by name, making the scam appear even more convincing.

“I really thought it was Jelly Roll,” Flint admitted. “When they sent the second video where he actually said my full name, that got me.”

Flint, who lives on a fixed income, said he sent the scammers $70 in Apple gift cards despite warning them he was on disability. “This is all the money that I have for the rest of the month,” he told them.

Eventually, a family member alerted him to the scam, and Flint filed a police report. Despite that, the fake account has continued to harass him, demanding another $30.

“They’re not getting another cent from me,” Flint said. “I want people to know about this so they don’t fall for it like I did.”

Flint’s story shows off the growing trend of AI threats from Social media to even phone calls impersonating people to influence victims to send money via gift cards. Have you or do you know someone who has been scammed like this? Comment below.