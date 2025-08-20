Listen Live
Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

Columbus City Schools has the daunting task of cutting $50 million from its budget by July 2026, exploring reductions in staff, transportation and programs.

Published on August 20, 2025

The Columbus City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday for the first time since the district’s treasurer revealed that $50 million in budget cuts must be made. The board passed a resolution requiring the district to reduce its budget by that amount starting in fiscal year 2027, which begins July 1, 2026.

Superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman is now tasked with identifying where those cuts will come from. She cited rising costs to educate students and decreasing state funding as the primary reasons for the district’s financial shortfall.

“We’re looking at all areas of the organization to see how we can make continuous improvements,” Chapman said, emphasizing that no area is off the table. Potential cuts could affect personnel, transportation, and student programs.

She added that the district’s main goal is to minimize the impact on students. “We want to redirect resources back to the classroom because we know our students need more support,” she said.

A list of recommended cuts is expected to be presented to the board in November.

Board President Michael Cole said the timeline allows for thorough planning and consideration. “We want to be fair and equitable on behalf of students, but also take the time to do the deep dive necessary,” he stated.

Cole also confirmed that school closures and consolidations remain a possibility.

Both Chapman and Cole stressed that student learning must remain the priority, even amid difficult financial decisions. The district now has under a year to finalize and implement the $50 million in reductions.

