Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

Source: Sarolta Nagy / Getty

The Columbus City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday for the first time since the district’s treasurer revealed that $50 million in budget cuts must be made. The board passed a resolution requiring the district to reduce its budget by that amount starting in fiscal year 2027, which begins July 1, 2026.

Superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman is now tasked with identifying where those cuts will come from. She cited rising costs to educate students and decreasing state funding as the primary reasons for the district’s financial shortfall.

“We’re looking at all areas of the organization to see how we can make continuous improvements,” Chapman said, emphasizing that no area is off the table. Potential cuts could affect personnel, transportation, and student programs.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She added that the district’s main goal is to minimize the impact on students. “We want to redirect resources back to the classroom because we know our students need more support,” she said.

A list of recommended cuts is expected to be presented to the board in November.

Board President Michael Cole said the timeline allows for thorough planning and consideration. “We want to be fair and equitable on behalf of students, but also take the time to do the deep dive necessary,” he stated.

Cole also confirmed that school closures and consolidations remain a possibility.

Both Chapman and Cole stressed that student learning must remain the priority, even amid difficult financial decisions. The district now has under a year to finalize and implement the $50 million in reductions.