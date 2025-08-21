LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Ladies Love Cool James, better known as LL Cool J, is no stranger to the stage. I mean the guy has been a household name for about 4 decades now, which is truly incredible to hold such longevity in the entertainment business! No wonder MTV has tapped him for a second time to host the 2025 MTV VMA Award Show! This year will be the 41st anniversary of the legendary award show. The very first MTV Awards was broadcast on September 14, 1984.

Now LL has previously hosted the show alongside big names like Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj. This time the job is solely on his shoulders and with that being the case, I’m sure he won’t have any problem! (IYKYK lol) He has hosted a plethora of other award shows, including the Grammy’s, which he hosted for 5 straight years from 2012-2016.

LL has proven time and time again over the years that he is a force to be reckoned with. He also isn’t an artist you can box in. From Billboard charts to movie screens, he excels in any lane. Not only will he be hosting the grand show this year, he is also nominated for a VMA! His single “Murdergram Deux” featuring Eminem, off his most recent album, The Force, is up for Best Hip Hop Video.

The 2025 MTV VMA Awards will be a star studded extravaganza, per usual. MTV has released this year nominations, which include Kendrick Lamar of course, with 11 noms. K Dot is up for Artist and Video of the year among others. Doechii, The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, and Playboi Carti.

LL Cool J also has his own collection of Moon Men, taking home his first back in 1991 for Best Rap Video, which he won on more than one occasion. He was awarded the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997. We will be checking to see if he’ll be taking another one home this year. LL is such a staple in hip hop culture, it was no question for him to perform during the iconic Def Jam Recordings 40th Anniversary and 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop in 2023.

MTV has announced its first batch of performers for this years show. You can expect to see Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter and the OG Busta Rhymes, who is set to receive the MTV Rock the Bells Visionary Award. More performers will be announced as the show gets closer.

Fans can cast votes here through September 5th, while voting for Best New Artist remains active until the live show happening on September 7th at 8/7 Central on CBS for the first time! You catch the simulcast of course on MTV and it will be available to stream on Paramount+.

