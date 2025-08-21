Yay or Nay?? :: Real Time Updates On Thrill Rides In The Works

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Thrill seekers know that waiting in line to ride some of the coolest rides at your favorite amusement parks can be one of the most daunting parts of your day! At time wait times can be upwards of 2 or more hours or some of the best thrills you can find are unexpectedly unavailable to ride for the day. An Ohio state Representative is looking to change the way we anticipate these wait times.

Representative Sean Patrick Brennan (D-Parma) introduced The Real-Time Ride Status Notification Act this month. The purpose of this legislation would be to mandate major amusement parks in Ohio to post live updates on ride availability on their websites, mobile applications and any digital signage inside the parks. The intention of the Real-Time Ride Status Notification Act is to keep thrill seekers and parkgoers alike informed and updated in hopes to avoid the agony of long walks into long wait times and/or rides being down.

In recent years, many amusement parks and fairs have been under deep scrutiny for ride malfunctions which can create dangerous situations for riders. On August 10th, Cedars Points “Power Tower” encountered a cable snapping, causing an emergency shut down of the popular ride. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in this situation. However, media attention especially across social media is raising red flags about park safety and communication. “Power Tower” remains closed since this emergency.

“Families spend hundreds of dollars and travel across the state to visit these parks. They deserve accurate, real-time information so they can plan their day and avoid the frustration of walking across the park to find a ride shut down,” Rep. Brennan said in a press release.

Under this freshly proposed bill, amusement parks would be required to update ride statuses within five minutes of any closure or reopening. And The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) would ensure compliance. The ODA has been overseeing ride safety inspections under Tyler’s Law. If you recall back in 2019, Governor DeWine this into law after the unfortunate tragedy at our beloved Ohio State Fair in 2017. At the time, 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell died, and seven others were injured when the Fire Ball ride broke apart. The ODA would have the power to levy civil fines for noncompliance if The Real-Time Ride Status Notification Act is signed in law.

Rep. Brennan feels like this is a “commonsense consumer protection measure.” His bill is anticipating an Ohio House committee assignment in the coming weeks. And if The Real-Time Ride Status Notification Act is passed, it would take effect one year after enactment, this would allow parks like Cedar Point and King’s Island time to implement the necessary updates.

