Unity, Lil Duval & Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Trending on the Timeline: Unity, Duvall & Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Calls for unity trend, Lil Duval goes viral, and Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 lineup includes Katt Williams, Neo, and Mary Mary.

Published on August 21, 2025

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS


What’s buzzing on the timeline? From calls for unity to viral moments and a legendary cruise announcement, here are the top trending topics that have everyone talking.

Unity Takes the Spotlight

One caller put it best—“We need unity back.” The sentiment struck a chord, with listeners reflecting on how bringing people together can strengthen communities. Social media may be a tool for connection, but the deeper message is clear—people want real-world collaboration and togetherness now more than ever.

Jacksonville’s Lil Duval is Going Viral

Shoutout to Jacksonville’s own Lil Duval, who has the timeline in an uproar! The comedian has been turning heads with his hilarious posts and behind-the-scenes snippets. Callers couldn’t stop talking about how Duvall’s growing DM activity is stealing the show, proving he’s a master at keeping fans entertained and engaged.

Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 2025

Get ready, because the 2025 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage is about to set sail this fall! This iconic event promises to bring big names and unforgettable vibes to the high seas. Performances will feature heavyweights like Katt Williams, Neo, Mary Mary, Tyrese, and October London. And that’s just the beginning—there’s even a Southern Soul show to turn up the heat.

This cruise isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about celebrating culture and community in style. If you’re trying to join the fun, cabins are still available. You can book yours now at TJFV2025.com or call 214-495-1963 to secure your spot.

From unity movements to must-attend events, the culture stays vibrant and connected. Want to keep up with more stories like these? Stay tuned to Posted On The Corner for the latest tea!

Trending on the Timeline: Unity, Duvall & Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

