Lee Corso last head pick is his first love and yours too!

Lee Corso’s Last Head Pick Is a Throwback to His First Love and Yours Too! Find Out Who Coach's Last Pick Is

Published on August 30, 2025

Lee Corso's Last "College GameDay" Show
Source: Jason Mowry / Getty

It’s a moment all of college football fans across the country look forward to every Saturday morning! Lee Corso throwing on a mascot headgear and picking the day’s biggest game. For decades, his game day predictions on College GameDay been as iconic as the sport itself, but his last headgear pick was special… especially for Ohio State fans.

As Corso prepares to step away from the College GameDay set, many wonder what will be the last time he throws on the famous headgear. When it came time for his final pick, it only made sense that the Ohio State Buckeyes would be the ones to earn his legendary nod. After all, Corso has been part of the college football landscape for over 40 years and has made countless trips to Columbus, witnessing first hand the intensity and passion of Ohio State football.

In his final prediction, Corso placed his iconic headgear on his head with a smile and said, “Gimmie My First Love.”

The moment was so big for the College Football world that College Game Day’s competitor Big Noon Kickoff on FOX even showed the moment that look place right at the 50 yard line in Ohio Stadium.

college football ohio Ohio State Ohio State Football

