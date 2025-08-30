Druski Pranks Crowd, Fools Fans into Thinking He’s Rod Wave!
In a hilarious prank, Druski had the crowd thinking he was Rod Wave. Footage from the event shows a figure who looks like Wave slowly rising from below the stage on a platform with his face covered by a towel. Then, Boom! The reveal! See below the different reactions.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
CareSource Adopt A Classroom
-
Download Our New Power 107.5 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb
-
Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence
-
Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy
-
GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
-
Freestyle Friday: INJ "Don't Let The Suit Fool You"