Druski Pranks Crowd, Fools Fans into Thinking He’s Rod Wave!

Druski pranks Rod Wave concert fans, convincing them he's the rapper in a hilarious twist!

Published on August 30, 2025

2025 ESPY Awards - Inside
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

In a hilarious prank, Druski had the crowd thinking he was Rod Wave. Footage from the event shows a figure who looks like Wave slowly rising from below the stage on a platform with his face covered by a towel. Then, Boom! The reveal! See below the different reactions.

