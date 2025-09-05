Listen Live
The Rising Star Redefining Soul Music Is Heading To The 614

"Madison Ryann Ward: The Artist you need to know before Her Columbus show"

Published on September 5, 2025

One thing I love to do is go on a drive, listen to music, and just vibe while I cruise down the street. Put on Soundcloud, played one of my favorite songs, and then just let it play to hear what’s next. Because with Soundcloud, at times, you can listen to something you’ve never heard before.

DLDwomen Conference 2011 - Day 2
Source: Sascha Baumann / Getty

Then it happened, I listened to a song that took me away with just different genres colliding together all in one song. Doing a double-take on my phone like, “Who is this?!” It was Prodigal by Madison Ryann Ward.

Madison Ryann Ward

She has songs that mix mature pop and contemporary R&B with accents of gospel, blues, and folk. The more I listened to her, the more I became a fan. Her songs pull the stings of the heart, make you feel that whatever season you are going through, you are not alone, and she’s there with you. This faith-based singer/songwriter is on the way to becoming one of the best to do it.

Kirk Franklin's Exodus Music & Arts Festival 2024

For more of her story, check out this episode on the podcast, “Deep End,” hosted by Grammy-winning American Christian Rapper, Lecrae.

Lecrae - Women's Empowerment 2017
Source: Lecrae – Women’s Empowerment 2017 lecrae – women’s empowerment 2017 / courtesy of Lecrae

Make sure you grab your tickets as she will be performing live at the A and R music bar, 8 PM, on Thursday, September 11.

