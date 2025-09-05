Cranford Candidate Breakdances to Protest at Town Meeting

Source: Alberto Marrupe Gutierrez / Getty

A town council candidate in Cranford, New Jersey has captured national attention after breaking into a spontaneous breakdance during a public meeting. This happened all in protest of a recent property tax hike.

Will Thilly, who is actually running for a seat on the Cranford Township Committee, danced his way to the podium Tuesday night before launching into a pointed critique of the town’s new tax rates. The hike, part of a recently approved referendum, has left many residents facing larger bills than expected.

“People voted based on promises that now feel misleading,” Thilly said, catching his breath after a spin move. “We need transparency… not surprises.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

His dancing featured windmills, a headspin attempt, and a dramatic moonwalk back to his seat. The video has gone viral racking up thousands of views online.

Reactions have ranged from amused to impressed with folks praising Thilly’s ability to bring attention to important issues in a memorable way. Critics, however, have questioned whether his antics undermine the seriousness of the discussion.

Regardless, this mad has spread some positivity around his town, social media and the nation in a very divided political time. A little fun and positivity doesn’t hurt. Thilly has made one thing clear: he’s willing to go the extra mile or dance move to make his point.

According to records, their Committee election is scheduled for November. Whether the moonwalk will translate into votes remains to be seen.