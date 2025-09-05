Listen Live
Entertainment

Cranford Candidate Breakdances to Protest at Town Meeting

Cranford council candidate Will Thilly went viral after breakdancing at a public meeting to protest an unexpected property tax hike.

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban breakdancer performing dynamic freeze pose, spreading legs wide against city background, highlighting street dance power and skill
Source: Alberto Marrupe Gutierrez / Getty

A town council candidate in Cranford, New Jersey has captured national attention after breaking into a spontaneous breakdance during a public meeting. This happened all in protest of a recent property tax hike.

Will Thilly, who is actually running for a seat on the Cranford Township Committee, danced his way to the podium Tuesday night before launching into a pointed critique of the town’s new tax rates. The hike, part of a recently approved referendum, has left many residents facing larger bills than expected.

“People voted based on promises that now feel misleading,” Thilly said, catching his breath after a spin move. “We need transparency… not surprises.”

His dancing featured windmills, a headspin attempt, and a dramatic moonwalk back to his seat. The video has gone viral racking up thousands of views online.

Reactions have ranged from amused to impressed with folks praising Thilly’s ability to bring attention to important issues in a memorable way. Critics, however, have questioned whether his antics undermine the seriousness of the discussion.

Regardless, this mad has spread some positivity around his town, social media and the nation in a very divided political time. A little fun and positivity doesn’t hurt. Thilly has made one thing clear: he’s willing to go the extra mile or dance move to make his point.

According to records, their Committee election is scheduled for November. Whether the moonwalk will translate into votes remains to be seen.

Related Tags

dancing DJ Nailz funny Nailz new jersey ohio

More from Power 107.5
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close