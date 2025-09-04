Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch

Source: iOne / IG

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram might just be the newest rapper–hooper duo.

The Memphis rapper and New Orleans Pelicans star have been spending a lot of time together, and fans are convinced something’s going on after Ingram’s recent 28th birthday photo dump. Most of the pics were solo, but one stood out—a playful shot of him and GloRilla looking real comfortable together.

This isn’t the first time they’ve been spotted hanging out. The two were seen partying in Mexico for GloRilla’s 26th birthday, getting close on the dance floor with Glo wrapping her arms around Ingram’s neck. According to TMZ, they even left the club together around 3 a.m.

While neither has confirmed they’re officially dating, the vibes in the photos and their recent hangouts definitely have fans talking. People are already calling them the next hot duo in music and sports, even if it’s still just speculation for now.

One thing’s for sure: GloRilla and Brandon Ingram seem to enjoy each other’s company, whether it’s at the club, on Instagram, or maybe soon at courtside and red carpets.

GloRilla has been on an unstoppable streak, thanks to her debut studio album “Glorious”, which dropped October 11, 2024. The project packed a major punch, debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and moving 69,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, while racking up nearly 78 million streams. Featuring heavy hitters like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, Kirk Franklin, and more, the album proved her versatility and power as a rising voice. Critics gave Glorious solid praise, noted how she blended Hip-Hop and Gospel vibes with natural flair

