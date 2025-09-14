College Edition: The Battle Of Ohio

The original “Battle of Ohio” happened this past weekend, with the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Cleveland Browns in a close one, 17-16. But now, we saw the Battle of Ohio once more, but college edition, as the Ohio Bobcats came to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The last time the two played against each other was 15 years ago, I was 10 years old, and things got intense on the field!! Well, not with the football players, it was actually the Mascots.

I remember my eyes glued to the TV, my mouth dropped as I saw Rufus the Bobcat tackled, wrestled, and swung on Brutus.

The beef is over 😂😂🙌🏼 https://t.co/xxrsRcuiuj — Shonny Shon (@Shonny_Da1) September 13, 2025

Now Rufus was calm this time on the field, but the Buckeyes, not so much, as they would beat the Bobcats 37-9.



