#WORDONTHESTREET: Truth Behind TV Legend Having 12 Kids

Nick Cannon is a legend with a career spanning nearly 30 years, now he has begun to embark on a career in baby making

Published on September 15, 2025

Nick Cannon 2016
Source: Bobby Pen / iOne

Alright, so it’s Monday and the streets are talkin’ and this time it’s about Nickelodeon/MTV legend Nick Cannon and all of his 46 kids 😂😂 Nick Cannon is a rolling stone y’all.

Nick recently sat down with The Breakfast Club, where he got candid about all about having so many kids. 

The 44-year-old responded to a question from host, Charlemagne Tha God. He stated that it was, in a way, a direct response to trauma. The television icon would go on to say that the decision wasn’t about acting out, but rather being careless.

“It wasn’t like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process because I could do it because I had the money,”

The ‘Wild N’ Out‘ star would state.

“Because I had the the access to whoever and however I wanted to move and you know, okay, they coming at me, they asking me opposed to like doing a mature thing and saying, hey, well, it probably makes more sense to do this and and then obviously life happens as well.”

Nick would further elaborate that having 12 children wasn’t exactly planned.

It wasn’t like, oh, I’m going to go have 12 kids. It was more about like, yo, I’m going to just live life and have fun and whatever happens happens, I can handle it.”

Nick Cannon is a very busy man, but one thing’s for sure, he loves his children and appears to remain very active in his children’s lives despite his very busy reality.

