Trending On The Timeline: Jeezy’s Vegas Residency & New Music

Get the latest trending updates from DJ Misses, including details on Jeezy's orchestra tour, his new Vegas residency, and 'Still Snow' release.

Published on September 16, 2025

Jeezy TM:101 Live Orchestral Concert
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Here’s what’s trending on the timeline with DJ Misses. We’ve got the latest scoop, and it’s all about black excellence taking center stage. The one and only Jeezy is making major moves, expanding his already successful orchestra tour into an unforgettable experience.

First up in what’s “Trending on the Timeline” is the incredible news about the Jeezy “TM: 101 Live’ 20th Anniversary” Tour. Following its massive success, Jeezy is taking the show on the road in a big way. He just announced “TM101 Live” is heading to Las Vegas for a residency. This isn’t just any concert series; it’s a full-blown production. The residency will feature themed shows, including a masquerade for Halloween and a Nutcracker event for Christmas. Imagine the energy of Jeezy’s classics backed by a 101-piece orchestra.

This spectacular Vegas residency is set to feature the Color of Noah Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Derek Hodges and produced by Adam Blackstone, with DJ Drama and DJ Ace also on board. It’s a huge moment that will introduce Jeezy’s iconic sound to a whole new audience in the heart of Las Vegas. This is a monumental step for the Snowman, bringing his unique brand of excellence to the entertainment capital of the world.

But that’s not all. Mark your calendars for September 28th. To celebrate 20 years in the rap game, Jeezy is dropping new music. The “Still Snowin” release, a project with DJ Drama, is coming soon. So get ready for new anthems from Jeezy as he celebrates two decades of influence and prepares to take over Vegas. Stay tuned for more updates right here on Posted On The Corner.

Trending On The Timeline: Jeezy’s Vegas Residency & New Music  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

