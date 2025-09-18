WordOnTheStreet: Streets Are Sayin’, They Than Canceled Jim

James, James James! What have you done?!

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Wednesday and the streets are talkin’ about Jimmy Kimmel!

According to Deadline, Jimmy Kimmel seemingly has managed to get his self canceled by ABC following some controversial comments made about the polarizing, late Charlie Kirk. Kimmel has yet to make a comment on this developing news story.

The controversial remarked made by Kimmel came as part of his Monday monologue, where he said the following:

“The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

FCC Chairman Brandon Karr would push for Disney to suspend Kimmel for his comments and allegedly threatened to punish Disney. Over 24 Nexstar networks has reportedly refused to air Kimmel on their stations.