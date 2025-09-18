Listen Live
Entertainment

WATCH:: Recap The Kiss 6 Tour Featuring K Camp!

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fresh off the heels of a brand new album drop, K Camp is back on the road with the Kiss 6 Tour!

Kiss 6 Tour Assets
Source: Courtesy / Rare Sound

Fresh off the heels of a brand new album drop, K Camp is back on the road with the Kiss 6 Tour! The tour stopped through Columbus, September 9th and a time was most definitely had. K Camp filled The Newport Music hall from top to bottom with ease. His fan base is not to be doubted whatsoever. Camp also has some talented young men on tour with him. Fresco Trey and Domani open up the show, both holding their own bringing fresh vibes and immaculate energy.

Domani Pulls Up To Birthday Bash ATL 2024
Source: Birthday Bash ATL 2024 / R1

Domani is a rare talent that despite his famous upbringings, has created a lane comparable to the likes of J Cole. For those who don’t know, Domani is the son of T.I and tv host and personality LaShon Thompson. He has created a name for himself on his own and heavily refuses to rely solely on any nepo baby treatments. T.I has some huge shoes to fill and that’s truly not Domani’s motivation. He wants to create great music and good vibes. His stage presence is undeniable. He is also fully independent. He takes time after his performances to engage with fans, selling merch, taking pictures and kissing babies. (LOL)

Kiss 6 Tour Assets
Source: Courtesy / Rare Sound

K Camp is also an independent artist selling out shows, city to city, state to state! When K Camp hit the stage, the room literally lit up. Every light on and phone in the air set the tone for his magnetic energy and flow to enter the room. The fans were on point singing every note and rapping every lyric word for word. K Camp is such a genius in the booth and he is also an independent artist selling out shows, city to city, state to state! Camp has hits on hits on hits, some I forgot even belong to him. From Billboard charts to Tik Tok viral worthy jams, Camp definitely can’t be denied.

If you missed the Kiss 6 Tour check out a quick recap below and be sure to slide to a show before the tour ends!!

Source: Original Content Captured and Written By: Brea “Breeze” Spencer

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

Black garbage bags are piled on the sidewalk beside a public trash can in a busy urban setting, capturing daily waste disposal
News

Columbus Changing Trash Pickup Days for Half the City

Lee Corso, The Legend
Sports

Lee Corso’s Final Pick

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

News

BigXthaPlug Says He Was Targeted In Arrest On Album Release Day

Justice and lawfirm concept. Female lawyer in office with brass scale. Woman hand gavel to bang. Law and justice trial session. Business lawyer notary stamping agreement, company secretary, validity.
Local

Local Restaurant Owner Facing Major Criminal Charges

6 Items
News

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Collection To Drop This Thursday

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: NBA YoungBoy Gives Back: $50,000 Donation Kicks Off Dallas Tour

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close