WATCH:: Recap The Kiss 6 Tour Featuring K Camp!

Fresh off the heels of a brand new album drop, K Camp is back on the road with the Kiss 6 Tour! The tour stopped through Columbus, September 9th and a time was most definitely had. K Camp filled The Newport Music hall from top to bottom with ease. His fan base is not to be doubted whatsoever. Camp also has some talented young men on tour with him. Fresco Trey and Domani open up the show, both holding their own bringing fresh vibes and immaculate energy.

Domani is a rare talent that despite his famous upbringings, has created a lane comparable to the likes of J Cole. For those who don’t know, Domani is the son of T.I and tv host and personality LaShon Thompson. He has created a name for himself on his own and heavily refuses to rely solely on any nepo baby treatments. T.I has some huge shoes to fill and that’s truly not Domani’s motivation. He wants to create great music and good vibes. His stage presence is undeniable. He is also fully independent. He takes time after his performances to engage with fans, selling merch, taking pictures and kissing babies. (LOL)

K Camp is also an independent artist selling out shows, city to city, state to state! When K Camp hit the stage, the room literally lit up. Every light on and phone in the air set the tone for his magnetic energy and flow to enter the room. The fans were on point singing every note and rapping every lyric word for word. K Camp is such a genius in the booth and he is also an independent artist selling out shows, city to city, state to state! Camp has hits on hits on hits, some I forgot even belong to him. From Billboard charts to Tik Tok viral worthy jams, Camp definitely can’t be denied.

If you missed the Kiss 6 Tour check out a quick recap below and be sure to slide to a show before the tour ends!!

