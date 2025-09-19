Listen Live
Crime

#WordOnTheStreet: Raja Jackson Arrested Amid Controversy?!

From a beatdown in the ring, to having to beat a case, TMZ is saying UFC Legend Rampage Jackson's son, Raja has been arrested!

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

#WORDONTHESTREET Thursday and the streets are talking, and they’re talking about a report from TMZ. That report states that the son of UFC Icon Rampage Jackson, Raja Jackson, has reportedly been killed after brutally assaulting Knokx Pro Wrestling wrestler, Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith

WARNING: The video below is graphic and should only be watched with your own discretion:

The situation started with Syko Stu seemingly attempting to work an angle (start a storyline in pro wrestling terms) with Raja, who he assumed was one a worker (a wrestler).

After it was revealed that he wasn’t, what appears to be one of the promoters for the event would attempt to turn it into a segment for later in the show, that would have seen Raja interfere in the match. However, it doesn’t appear that things were made clear to Raja that it wasn’t supposed to be an actual assault.

However, in a video break down by Harvard-educated lawyer, actor and former WWE Superstar David Otunga, it would appear that Raja did indeed know his actions were supposed to be staged:

Raja was seemingly manipulated by a wrestler by the name of AJ Mana, who was let go from the promotion following this.

Syko Stu was hospitalized following the brutal assault, swallowed a bunch of teeth, and suffered a number of injuries including a fractured maxilla bone.

Well TMZ states the following:

According to jail records show he’s currently still behind bars … being held on a $50,000 bond.

Related Tags

arrest arrested pro wrestling ufc wwe

More from Power 107.5
Trending
13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

Black garbage bags are piled on the sidewalk beside a public trash can in a busy urban setting, capturing daily waste disposal
News

Columbus Changing Trash Pickup Days for Half the City

Lee Corso, The Legend
Sports

Lee Corso’s Final Pick

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

News

BigXthaPlug Says He Was Targeted In Arrest On Album Release Day

Entertainment

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: NBA YoungBoy Gives Back: $50,000 Donation Kicks Off Dallas Tour

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close