WordOnTheStreet: Raja Jackson Arrested Amid Controversy?!

#WORDONTHESTREET Thursday and the streets are talking, and they’re talking about a report from TMZ. That report states that the son of UFC Icon Rampage Jackson, Raja Jackson, has reportedly been killed after brutally assaulting Knokx Pro Wrestling wrestler, Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith

WARNING: The video below is graphic and should only be watched with your own discretion:

The situation started with Syko Stu seemingly attempting to work an angle (start a storyline in pro wrestling terms) with Raja, who he assumed was one a worker (a wrestler).

After it was revealed that he wasn’t, what appears to be one of the promoters for the event would attempt to turn it into a segment for later in the show, that would have seen Raja interfere in the match. However, it doesn’t appear that things were made clear to Raja that it wasn’t supposed to be an actual assault.

However, in a video break down by Harvard-educated lawyer, actor and former WWE Superstar David Otunga, it would appear that Raja did indeed know his actions were supposed to be staged:

Raja was seemingly manipulated by a wrestler by the name of AJ Mana, who was let go from the promotion following this.

Syko Stu was hospitalized following the brutal assault, swallowed a bunch of teeth, and suffered a number of injuries including a fractured maxilla bone.

Well TMZ states the following:

According to jail records show he’s currently still behind bars … being held on a $50,000 bond.