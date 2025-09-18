Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Listen Live
Chris Brown has decided to step away from social media after facing backlash over a recent onstage performance with Kayla Nicole during his L.A. stop on the "Breezy Bowl XX" tour. 

Chris Brown has decided to step away from social media after facing backlash over a recent onstage performance with Kayla Nicole during his L.A. stop on the “Breezy Bowl XX” tour. 

The moment went viral and sparked fresh criticism, with some people accusing Brown of showing “colorist” behavior again, something he’s been called out for before. Critics pointed to his dating history and past incidents, including a 2023 claim from two dark-skinned women who said they were denied entry into a VIP section at a U.K. party. 

Breezy called cap at the time and told them to “stop reaching.” But after this latest wave of online hate, he seemed to have had enough.

In a post on his Instagram Story, Brown clapped back at the accusations saying, “Miss me with that colorist rage baiting!!!” Shortly after, he posted, “Ima take a break from social media. Yall done pissed me off long enough.” Not long after that, his Instagram account disappeared.

It’s unclear when Brown will return to social media. With his tour running until October 18, he might stay offline until it’s over.

Kayla Nicole, who is a sports journalist and the ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, was happy about her time on stage. She said it was a dream come true and that she did it for her younger self who used to listen to Chris Brown all the time. She also said she did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls, and especially for “my brown girls.”

For now, Chris Brown is keeping quiet online while the tour continues and the drama cools off.

