Body Found In d4vd’s Car ID’d As 15-Year-Old Celeste Rivas

Police have confirmed that the body found in a car registered to music artist d4vd belongs to 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Published on September 18, 2025

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

Police have confirmed that the body found in a car registered to music artist d4vd belongs to 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Her body was discovered Monday (Sept. 8) in the trunk of a Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood, Los Angeles, after employees noticed a strong smell coming from the vehicle. The Tesla was registered to 20-year-old singer David Anthony Burke, known as d4vd. He is originally from Queens, New York, and now lives in Houston, Texas.

Celeste Rivas had been missing since April 5, 2024, when she was 13 years old. She was from Lake Elsinore, California. At the time of the discovery, the medical examiner said she was wearing a tube top, black leggings, stud earrings, and a yellow bracelet. She had black hair and a tattoo on her right index finger that said “Shhh.” Her remains were badly decomposed and not fully intact, suggesting she had been dead for a long time.

So far, police have not named any suspects in the case. They said that D4vd is cooperating with the investigation. His upcoming show in Seattle was canceled after the body was found.

Authorities have not yet shared how or when Celeste died. Newsweek reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for more details, but they have not responded yet. The discovery has left many unanswered questions. The public and Celeste’s family are hoping for more information as the investigation continues.

