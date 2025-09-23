Listen Live
#WORDONTHESTREET: NBA YoungBoy Cancels Tour Stop?!

Published on September 23, 2025

Earlier this year, it was announced that quite possibly, the most popular artist of the Gen Z era and arguably the king of the YN’s, NBA YoungBoy, was going on tour. This came after “Top” did a survey on Instagram asking fans what cities he should perform in if he did another tour. YoungBoy seemingly picked the most commented on cities for that tour. The tour would eventually receive the name, “MASA (Make America Slime Again.) So far, he’s put on some amazing shows across multiple cities…however, one city won’t make the cut, and we’re about to dive into this story like it’s a record by Trey Songz in 2013.

Look, it’s #WordOnTheStreet Monday and the streets of Columbus have been talking about and spreading gossip on Facebook that YB has canceled his Columbus show set to take place this Thursday, but that’s not true whatsoever as of this writing. However, what is true, is that YB has canceled his ‘MASA’ tour stop in Chicago, Illinois, which is now confirmed on Ticketmaster‘s website as well. There’s growing speculation online that this decision had a lot to do with fear for YB’s safety. Some feel this decision had to do with him dissing Chicago legend Lil Durk at his tour stop in Houston. However, that is not confirmed at this time.

Regardless, Columbus, you have nothing to worry about, YB is still coming and there’s still a banging a** afterparty being hosted by OG 3Three and Power 1075‘s own, “King of the City” @ladieslovelauny at the Crystal Palace Center.

