Monaleo's Hair, Makeup And Pink Wedding Dress Was A Dream

Rapper Monaleo's pink wedding dress has the internet going crazy.

Published on September 22, 2025

Spotify Best New Artist Party - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Whether you follow rapper Monaleo on social media or not, chances are her fairy tale wedding popped up on your timeline this weekend. From her dynamic lead-up content on social media to her dreamy pink wedding dress and pink decor, the intimate glimpses of her special day had us feeling like we were guests at the wedding of the year.

Black love was on display at the #stunna4leo event. The guest list was packed with fellow artists and influencers. There was even a surprise performance by Bun B. But it was the moment the groom, Stunna 4 Vegas, dressed sharp in a satin pink tuxedo, shed tears watching his bride be walked down the aisle by her father. Viewers playfully called it their “royal wedding.”

Stunna and Monaleo’ have been together ‘s nuptials were broadcasted on live stream.

Monaleo’s Pink Wedding Dress

Monaleo’s pink wedding dress was made by thee bridal designer Alonuko, who created Danielle Brooks‘ gorgeous wedding dress and the trendsetting wedding gown wore by Toni Fine.

She wore her hair in soft brown waves that stretched down to her waistline. Her hair stylist wrote a touching tribute to her friend on social media. “I’m so honored to have been the person you chose to help make your day special & feel beautiful. Im so proud of yall & I’m honored to have watched yall grow these last 3 years into this beautiful couple & family you are now! Seeing yall together behind all this I know you 2 are truly meant to be together! You two really adjusted so much for each other & overcame so much to get here. I love you girl! 🫶🏾 such a princess 👑 🥹” she wrote.

Her makeup was done by Kevin Luong, who brought to life the trending blush look taking over the beauty world. A bride can only wish to look as flawless.

The show-stopping princess gown was the predecessor to Monaleo’s reception dress that she paired with her signature grills.

Leading up to the wedding, Monaleo shared her bridesmaid proposal gifts, a wedding advent calendar (that led up to a beautiful diamond bracelet on her wedding day) and a spin on the traditional, welcome dinner.

The Houston rapper’s viral song ‘Don Who Leo’ made her a household name. Fans fell in love with the transparency in her lyrics, skill and hip-hop love story. Watching her and Stunna 4 Vegas tie the knot gave hope to us all. Congrats!

