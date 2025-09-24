Listen Live
Trending on the Timeline: Cardi’s Record & TikTok’s Future

Trending on the Timeline: Cardi's Record & TikTok's Future

Cardi B sets a Guinness World Record for drone deliveries, while Fox Corporation eyes TikTok’s American operations amid security concerns.

Published on September 23, 2025

Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Meet And Greet
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Here is what’s trending on the timeline, from record-breaking album drops to major social media shakeups.

First up, Cardi B is not just topping the charts; she’s making history. The rapper has officially set a Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour. Her new album, “Am I The Drama?”, was delivered to fans via Walmart drones, a unique and innovative promotional strategy that has clearly paid off. While the idea of a Walmart drone flying up to your house might seem wild, it’s a power move that showcases Cardi’s marketing genius and has everyone talking. Congratulations to Cardi on another major win!

In other news, there could be a massive change coming to your favorite app. Fox Corporation is reportedly in talks to join a US investor group aiming to acquire TikTok’s American operations. This potential acquisition is driven by growing national security concerns over the app’s current Chinese ownership. The move has many users worried about the future of the platform. If a deal goes through, your “For You Page” could look very different, filled with more news and corporate content. Many are already reminiscing about the fall of Vine and wondering if TikTok is headed for a similar fate. We’ll be watching this story closely, but for now, enjoy your timeline while you can.


Trending on the Timeline: Cardi’s Record & TikTok’s Future  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

