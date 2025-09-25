WORDONTHESTREET: Kanye Did What?!…allegedly

#WORDONTHESTREET Wednesday and whether it’s random social media rants, public temper tantrums, or praising Puffy, Kanye West has been no stranger controversy. He’s now being accused of attempting to groom a young rapper, on top of other things.

Kanye West had a friendship and working relationship with Dave Blunts that has soured. It is no longer existent, and the details of this falling out have seemingly become public. Dave Blunts has seemingly accused Kanye West of trying to groom him in the lyrics of an unreleased song. This was posted by a Reddit user

This wouldn’t be the end of it. It was alleged that Dave leaked screenshots of a text message exchange between him and the Hip Hop icon.



Earlier this month, Dave Blunts revealed that he’s officially cut ties with Kanye West, claiming that the Chicago rapper needs to “find god.” Dave Blunts was once a friend and collaborator of Kanye West‘s, but now, he appears to have no interest in working with the Chicago rapper again. Earlier this month, he took to his Instagram Story to confirm that they’ve cut ties with each other. “Stop asking me about YE music I don’t work w dude anymore I’m on my own path!” he demanded. He later shared a screenshot of some messages he and Ye exchanged. DAVE BLUNTS: “Ye, I myself can no longer continue to work on this album,” “Im going on my own journey and it does not align with what you want me to do. I appreciate the opportunity but respectfully I’m out.”

“Ok thank you. What are the parts that didn’t align,”

“You are very lost. Please find god,”

Dave even made a diss track on Kanye. In it, he pokes fun at Kanye’s sexuality, his cuck lifestyle, and past admitted incest with his own cousin.

As of this writing, Kanye has yet to respond to the allegations made by Dave as far as attempting to groom him. As for the other stuff, Ye has already told the world this stuff, so I doubt he’ll respond or even be upset by it. I’ve heard a lot of crazy things about Kanye in my time. But “attempting to groom Dave Blunts” wasn’t exactly on the bingo card of things I could have saw coming from Ye. When more details become available, you’ll be the first to know.

