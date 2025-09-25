Listen Live
Teyana Taylor, Latto & Travis Scott Celebrate NikeSKIMS Debut

Published on September 25, 2025

NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kim Kardashian turned New York City into the fashion and culture capital on Wednesday night (Sept. 24) as she officially launched the first-ever NikeSKIMS collection.

The event, held at Nike’s House of Innovation, brought out some of the biggest names in music, sports, and entertainment to celebrate the highly anticipated collaboration.

From chart-topping artists to athletic icons, the red carpet was packed with familiar faces.

Travis Scott, Serena Williams, Gayle King, Latto, and Mariah the Scientist were just a few of the stars spotted.

Teyana Taylor, who previously modeled for SKIMS’ Cozy Collection, brought her signature edge in a leather jacket and platform boots, while PinkPantheress turned heads with a bold red dress layered over pants.

Travis Scott opted for a brown leather jacket and jeans, later snapping photos with Kim’s family, including her son Saint West.

Latto and Mariah the Scientist, fresh off their New York Fashion Week appearances, kept their momentum going with standout looks that had social media buzzing.

The NikeSKIMS line marks a seven-part rollout, beginning Friday (Sept. 26). Each collection blends Nike’s sportswear innovation with SKIMS’ body-conscious design, debuting three core fabrics: Matte, Shine, and Airy.

The drop represents the next evolution for Kardashian’s billion-dollar brand, which has already dominated loungewear, shapewear, and swimwear.

Speaking with Vogue, Kim explained why the partnership was a natural move: “SKIMS is very body-oriented — we do swimwear, loungewear [and] shapewear — so our next evolution was that we really wanted to do activewear.

Our dream was to work with Nike. Their legacy, innovation and athlete insights — it was the perfect thing to mix with SKIMS, and our dedication to the female form.”

Teyana Taylor, Latto & Travis Scott Celebrate NikeSKIMS Debut  was originally published on hot1009.com

