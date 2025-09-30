Listen Live
Sports

#WORDONTHESTREET: Roman Reigns: The Tribal Chief is Back

#WORDONTHESTREET:Roman Reigns returns to WWE, Bloodline 2.0?

WWE star Roman Reigns returns and teases running it back.

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WWE Monday Night Raw
Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

#WordOnTheStreet Monday and this one’s for my WWE fans. WWE icon and actor “The OTCRoman Reigns has returned to the WWE after being away to film the new movie, “Street Fighter.” Fans are already speculating that we’re on the verge of running it back to the beginning of this decade. Roman Reigns and his Bloodline revived pro wrestling with their storyline.

Roman made his surprise return helping his cousins “Main Event” Jey and Jimmy Uso from a beatdown by up-and-coming superstars Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. People have been speculating about a potential Jey Uso ‘heel’ turn (becoming a bad guy) in recent weeks, due to his new attitude. His attitude is reminiscent of Roman’s own “Tribal Chief” character.

While it remains to be seen if that will happen, Jey and Roman surely didn’t help lead people against that speculation. Their segment on RAW had Jimmy Uso looking confused and disgusted. WWE arguably hasn’t hit the same since The Bloodline (the original) broke up. It would appear that WWE Hall of Famer Triple H, who is the head of WWE creative, has taken notice and is righting that wrong.

One thing it appears though is that Roman is grooming Jey to be the Tribal Chief. If that happens, does that make him the “High Chief?” If Roman becomes the “High Chief,” does that provoke the return of the REAL High Chief in that family… Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?!?!

OK, maybe I’m getting ahead of myself. However, it does appear that WWE could be cooking up a War Games match. Possibly Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, John Cena VS Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Brock Lesnar?!

Related Tags

wwe

More from Power 107.5
Trending
News

Columbus Mother Charged After 3-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Himself

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

Contests

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest

The Standing Tall Concert
Entertainment

Heart and Soul: Madison Shines Her Light Through The Night

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 Ohio at Ohio State
Sports

College Edition: The Battle Of Ohio

2024 PrizePicks World Championship
Celebrity

Rubi Rose Cashed Out On Brand New Porsche!

Kiss 6 Tour Assets
Entertainment

WATCH:: Recap The Kiss 6 Tour Featuring K Camp!

Two glasses of red wine cozy atmosphere.
Lifestyle

#WordOnTheStreet: 5 Cool Ideas For Your Home!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close