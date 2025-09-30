WORDONTHESTREET:Roman Reigns returns to WWE, Bloodline 2.0?

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

#WordOnTheStreet Monday and this one’s for my WWE fans. WWE icon and actor “The OTC” Roman Reigns has returned to the WWE after being away to film the new movie, “Street Fighter.” Fans are already speculating that we’re on the verge of running it back to the beginning of this decade. Roman Reigns and his Bloodline revived pro wrestling with their storyline.

Roman made his surprise return helping his cousins “Main Event” Jey and Jimmy Uso from a beatdown by up-and-coming superstars Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. People have been speculating about a potential Jey Uso ‘heel’ turn (becoming a bad guy) in recent weeks, due to his new attitude. His attitude is reminiscent of Roman’s own “Tribal Chief” character.

While it remains to be seen if that will happen, Jey and Roman surely didn’t help lead people against that speculation. Their segment on RAW had Jimmy Uso looking confused and disgusted. WWE arguably hasn’t hit the same since The Bloodline (the original) broke up. It would appear that WWE Hall of Famer Triple H, who is the head of WWE creative, has taken notice and is righting that wrong.

One thing it appears though is that Roman is grooming Jey to be the Tribal Chief. If that happens, does that make him the “High Chief?” If Roman becomes the “High Chief,” does that provoke the return of the REAL High Chief in that family… Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?!?!

OK, maybe I’m getting ahead of myself. However, it does appear that WWE could be cooking up a War Games match. Possibly Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, John Cena VS Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Brock Lesnar?!