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Muni Long Reveals She Had Secret One Week To Live

Singer Muni Long reveals secret life saving health battle

Published on June 23, 2026

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"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Grammy winning R&B singer Muni Long shocked fans by revealing she secretly underwent a life saving double lung transplant after doctors gave her just one week to live! 

In an emotional interview, the “Made For Me” singer explained that her health rapidly deteriorated while performing on “The Boy Is Mine Tour,” where complications from her decade long battle with lupus were severely worsened by a brutal case of pneumonia. 

After collapsing and waking up in a hospital bed around Thanksgiving, she was presented with a stark choice between immediate high risk transplant surgery or entering hospice care. She initially panicked about how the surgery would impact her singing career and thoughts of her young son drove her to fight for her life!

Now six months post-op, Long reports feeling “fabulous” and completely asymptomatic, urging other Black women to treat rest as a necessity rather than a luxury.

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