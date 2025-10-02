WORDONTHESTREET Say it ain’t so, The Chi ending?!

Source: Showtime / Showtime

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Wednesday and if you like me are a fan of The Chi, then I have some good news and bad news. You might wanna sit down for this.

The good news is the series has been renewed for a historic 8th season. However, the bad news is according to Deadline and show creator, Lena Waithe, it will be the FINAL season. She’s citing it as “the right thing to do.”

Many fans felt the show hasn’t been the same since Kevin left, and Douda was k*lled off. They were also fearful about how the show would continue after the neighborhood mama bear, Jada, passed away from cancer on the show’s storyline. While some were also criticizing “pointless” characters like the characters portrayed by Vic Mensa and La La Anthony. People were also highly critical of popular characters like Jake being put on the backburner.

The initially was based off of Brandon, Kevin, Ronnie, and Emmett as the core four characters. They were portrayed by Jason Mitchell, Alex Hibbert, Ntare Mwine, and Jacob Latimore respectively. However, after allegations of harassment against Jason Mitchell made it’s rounds, Mitchell would leave the series. However, he remained positive and shared continued praise towards Lena Waithe. After, the show would become based around the lives of Emmett, Kevin, Jake, Papa, Victor “Trigg,” and Douda. The last four played by Michael V Epps, Shamon Brown, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook respectively.

The Chi was one for the culture and one that will go down as one of the most iconic shows in television history. Lena Waite deserves a lot of praise for this masterpiece, that has created so many opportunities for young stars. It kept compelling storylines and always had you on the edge of your seat and feeling every emotion. Hopefully, we get some spinoffs from this. Oh and let’s hope we get some of the OG cast members back like Kevin, Jerrika, and Brandon. Hell, bring back Brandon and Coogie’s crazy ass mama 😂