WORDONTHESTREET: Tyler Perry Announces ‘Trequel’ of Classic

I can hear her loud a** now 😂😂 It’s #WordOnTheStreet Wednesday and ladies and gentlemen, the great Tasha Smith is coming back to your screens along with this iconic actor and martial artist…

Michael Jai White! Everybody’s favorite toxic couple is back

…but it’s not for another season of ‘Tyler Perry’ For Better or Worse.’ It is for something much bigger than that. Deadline has announced that the iconic movie series, ‘Tyler Perry Why Did I Get Married?’ would be receiving a third installment. It is titled “Why Did I Get Married Again?” This would later be confirmed by the film giant himself.

As of this writing, the whole OG cast with exception to Janet Jackson and Malik Yoba has been confirmed. However, Taraji P Henson has been added to the popular movie chain. Based on the pictures that’s floating online, it would appear (however, not confirmed) as if Taraji has assumed the role of Patricia. Patricia was a role originally played by Janet Jackson. It’s unknown if Janet will actually be in it. If not, it’s not currently known why.

The first “Why Did I Get Married?” actually goes back further than the iconic 2007 film. It goes back to the stage play created in 2003. Later, it was recorded in 2006 and released to the public. The next installment will premiere exclusively on Netflix. However, a date has yet to be set for this premiere. The plot will follow the wedding of Marcus and Angela’s daughter. I do feel like that is a major plot hole of continuity as Angela and Marcus only had a son named, MJ. Keisha and Marcus had a daughter, that turned out to not even be his daughter. It is going to be great to see the beautiful Jill Scott back as well. If you’re a fan of TP movies, lock in. The streets are saying that unc got in his bag for this one.