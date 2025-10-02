Listen Live
News

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Sue Ray J For Defamation

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed a lawsuit this week for defamation after Ray J accused the pair of racketeering.

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Patrick McMullan Archives

Ray J’s years-long feud with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner was extended after the singer and public figure was the target of a lawsuit filed by the mother-daughter duo. The pair is suing Ray J for defamation after he claimed they were being investigated on federal criminal racketeering charges.

TMZ reports that Kardashian and Jenner’s lawsuit was filed this week by attorney Alex Spiro, with a particular focus on TMZ’s Tubi documentary, United States vs. Sean Combs. In the documentary, Ray J is seen claiming that Kardashian and Jenner were running a criminal operation.

“If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he said during the documentary.

Ray apparently doubled down on the claim late last month during a livestream with Chrisean Rock, stating that the “feds is coming” after the pair.

In response, Kardashian and Jenner’s attorney framed the lawsuit as Ray being “unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago.”

No response has been recorded from Ray J as of yet.

Photo: Getty

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Sue Ray J For Defamation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

Apryl Jones Reveals Cincinnati Upbringing in Carlos King Interview

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

Contests

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest

The Standing Tall Concert
Entertainment

Heart and Soul: Madison Shines Her Light Through The Night

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 Ohio at Ohio State
Sports

College Edition: The Battle Of Ohio

News

U.S. and China Reach Framework Deal to Keep TikTok Operating In America

2024 PrizePicks World Championship
Celebrity

Rubi Rose Cashed Out On Brand New Porsche!

67 Items
Entertainment

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close