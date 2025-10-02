Listen Live
Lifestyle

Columbus Featured on "The Today Show" as Best Fall Destination

Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Antrim park radiant autumn creek golden hour,Columbus,Ohio,United States,USA
Source: Connor Brennan / 500px / Getty

Columbus got some national love this week after being spotlighted on NBC’s Today Show as one of the country’s top fall road trip destinations.

During a Tuesday segment, Travel & Leisure editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford shared her picks for where to catch the best foliage. She named Columbus alongside Catskill, New York; McCall, Idaho; and Charlottesville, Virginia.

MORE: 12 R&B Songs Perfect for Fall Cuffing Season

Gifford highlighted the area’s accessibility (within an hour’s flight or a day’s drive for more than half the country) and pointed out some of central Ohio’s standout attractions.

Among them: the sandstone cliffs along the Hocking Hills Scenic Byway, Quarry Trails Metro Park just outside downtown, and the sprawling 2,000-acre Dawes Arboretum.

She also gave a nod to The Junto Hotel, a 198-room boutique spot in the heart of downtown that comes with a “gear garage,” where guests can borrow bikes, scooters, or even board games and has a beautiful rooftop bar.

Keep scrolling to see some beautiful shots of The 614 in the Fall time!

Columbus City Skyline, Skyscrapers, and Landmark Railroads in Ohio over the Scioto River
Source: Sanghwan Kim / Getty

Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Hayden Run Falls in Autumn, Columbus, Ohio
Source: Richard Wood / Getty

Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Indian Village Canyon in Autumn, Columbus, Ohio
Source: Richard Wood / Getty

Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Indian Village Canyon in Autumn, Columbus, Ohio
Source: Richard Wood / Getty

Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Autumn colors in Columbus
Source: Copyright Artem Vorobiev / Getty

Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Path along the river
Source: Charles Doyle / Getty

Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Scioto Mile Columbus Ohio
Source: Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson / Getty

Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Columbus over the park
Source: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty

Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Schiller public Park, Columbus, Ohio, USA
Source: PurpleImages / Getty

Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Golden Waterfalls
Source: Joel Lewis Photo / Getty


Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

Apryl Jones Reveals Cincinnati Upbringing in Carlos King Interview

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

Contests

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest

The Standing Tall Concert
Entertainment

Heart and Soul: Madison Shines Her Light Through The Night

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 Ohio at Ohio State
Sports

College Edition: The Battle Of Ohio

News

U.S. and China Reach Framework Deal to Keep TikTok Operating In America

2024 PrizePicks World Championship
Celebrity

Rubi Rose Cashed Out On Brand New Porsche!

67 Items
Entertainment

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close