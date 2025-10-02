Listen Live
News

Cardi B Threatens To Knock Out Ice Spice In Leaked Phone Audio

Cardi B Threatens To Knock Out Ice Spice In Leaked Phone Call Audio

Latto also caught a stray.

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out
Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Don’t let the fame fool you, Cardi B is still with all the smoke. She was caught threatening to knock out Ice Spice in leaked phone call audio.

Cardi B Threatens To Knock Out Ice Spice In Leaked Phone Call Audio  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

As per Complex, Cardi B was talking super greasy about fellow Bronx native Ice Spice. This week, audio leaked from a phone call she had with the “Munch” rapper’s manager James Rosemond Jr. While not immediately confirmed, she is heard snapping on the executive over her one-time beef with Ice Spice. “I’mma show y’all, I’m not Latto,” she is heard saying. “I’mma beat her the f*** up. I’mma knock her the f*** out. All y’all. I’mma beat her ass. I’mma get Riot beat up by my n***as. Y’all gonna see what the f*** is up. Y’all think I’m f*cking p***y ass Latto?”

Later on the call, the person who is believed to be Cardi B requests that Ice Spice be put on the phone, but she does not jump on. “I’ll beat you the f*** up, all y’all,” Cardi said. “I’mma beat her ass. I’mma beat her. Any red carpet, any f***ing show I see her, any f***ing event. I’mma f***ing beat her. I’mma go in that mouth. I’m going in that mouth. I told y’all before I don’t have a problem with her.”

As per Bossip, the clip soon went viral, prompting Bardi to address it on X, formerly Twitter. “I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag,” she wrote. Cardi went on to accuse Ice Spice’s manager of leaking the call and using it as a setup for Ice’s new song “Baddie Baddie.”

Neither Ice Spice nor Latto has yet to respond to the audio. You can hear the phone call below.

Cardi B Threatens To Knock Out Ice Spice In Leaked Phone Call Audio  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

Contests

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 Ohio at Ohio State
Sports

College Edition: The Battle Of Ohio

Entertainment

Apryl Jones Reveals Cincinnati Upbringing in Carlos King Interview

The Standing Tall Concert
Entertainment

Heart and Soul: Madison Shines Her Light Through The Night

2024 PrizePicks World Championship
Celebrity

Rubi Rose Cashed Out On Brand New Porsche!

Entertainment

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

News

U.S. and China Reach Framework Deal to Keep TikTok Operating In America

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close