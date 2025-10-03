Listen Live
News

Represent: Urban One Celebrates Its 45th Anniversary

Urban One was founded as Radio One on October 3, 1980, under the wise tutelage of founder and chairperson, Ms. Cathy Hughes.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ms. Cathy Hughes - Urban One Anniversary

On October 3, 1980, visionary entrepreneur Ms. Cathy Hughes launched what would be a decades-long journey of life lessons and roaring success with the creation of Radio One. Now known as Urban One, the company is celebrating 45 years of existence, which was capped by a moving message tribute video we’re happy to share with our readers.

The past 45 years have been a whirlwind in both the radio and media markets, and the savvy of Ms. Hughes navigating those rough waters in the early days of the company’s beginning stages gave way to its resilient presence in the landscape today.

As highlighted in the tribute video below, Urban One was founded to be an informational vehicle and voice for the Black community. Today, the company’s various properties cover a wide gamut of interests for our still-growing readership.

From politics to local news, music, fashion, and more, Urban One has kept an accurate pulse on what moves in our community.

Congratulations to the entire Urban One, Inc. team, both past and present.

Photo: Urban One, Inc.

Represent: Urban One Celebrates Its 45th Anniversary  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
News

Columbus Media Pioneer Ann B. Walker Dies at 101

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

News

Columbus Mother Charged After 3-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Himself

News

Resch’s Bakery Closing Livingston Avenue Shop, Moving to Gahanna

3 Items
Health

Fact Checking Donald Trump Following His Bonkers Autism x Tylenol Announcement

2 Items
News

Gunna Confirms Joint Project With Offset Is In The Works

News

Cardi B Steps In For The Weeknd As 2025 Global Citizen Fest Headliner

Contests

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close