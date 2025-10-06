Listen Live
Kyren Lacy Deserves Better — Say His Name Loud

A former LSU football star accused of a deadly wreck, dies by suicide during a chase now video shows possible innocence all along.

Published on October 6, 2025

2024 LSU Archive

Source: Gus Stark/LSU / Getty

Former LSU Football star Kyren Lacy was a 24 year old Wide Receiver with a promising career with some seeing him in the NFL. He was tied to a deadly car crash Louisiana back in December 2024, in which a 78‑year‑old man died.

Police accused Lacy of reckless driving, illegally passing cars and then fleeing the scene. He was charged and they stemmed from negligent homicide to hit and run. The former LSU standout turned himself in and posted bail.

Nicholls State v LSU
Source: Gus Stark/LSU / Getty

Lacy was involved in a police chase in Spring, Texas which ended him unfortunately taking his own life in his car. At the time he was waiting a grand jury hearing on the deadly accident involving the death of the 78 year old. 

After his death, his lawyer released new video claiming Lacy’s car was actually behind the crash when it happened, raising serious doubts about whether he was ever at fault.

New footage find an Officer receiving a statement that seemingly negates the accusations as well.

