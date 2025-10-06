Source: Blueastro / Getty

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Each year, millions of Americans come together to raise awareness, support survivors, and stand with those currently fighting breast cancer. We also honor the memory of those we’ve lost to this disease. Early detection is key to survival. Even if you haven’t been directly affected, breast cancer may have touched your life in ways you don’t realize. Here are some important facts to know:

Global / Worldwide Statistics



In 2022, there were an estimated 2.3 million new female breast cancer cases globally, and about 670,000 deaths, per the World Health Organization. If current trends continue, by 2050 new breast cancer cases are projected to increase by about 38 %, and annual deaths by 68 %. That would correspond to ~3.2 million new cases and ~1.1 million deaths per year.



Globally, about 1 in 20 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

There is a strong disparity in survival by region: in high‑development countries, ~17 % of women diagnosed eventually die from breast cancer, whereas in many lower‑income settings, that proportion is much higher (e.g. 56 %).



Roughly 0.5 % to 1 % of breast cancers occur in men worldwide. Via World Health Organization.





United States (2025 estimates / recent data)

Incidence & New Cases

In 2025, the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates:

~316,950 new invasive breast cancer cases in women National Breast Cancer Coalition.

~59,080 new ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) cases (non‑invasive) in women Cancer.org.

~2,800 new invasive breast cancers in men Susan G. Komen.

Breast cancer comprises about 30 % (1 in 3) of all new cancers in U.S. women each year. Cancer.org

Lifetime risk in women: about 1 in 8 will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. American Cancer Society.



Mortality & Deaths



In 2025, estimated deaths in the U.S.:

~42,170 women (Susan G. Koman/ National Breast Cancer Coalition)

~510 men (Susan G. Koman/ National Breast Cancer Coalition)

Total ~42,680 (women + men) (Breast Cancer Research Foundation/Susan G Komen)

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in U.S. women (after lung cancer).

The decline in breast cancer mortality has been significant over past decades: between 1989 and 2022, breast cancer death rates dropped by ~44 % in the U.S.



Stage at Diagnosis & Survival



According to the U.S. Cancer Statistics “Stat Bite”:

From 2018–2022, ~2 in 3 female breast cancer cases were diagnosed at localized stage (confined to breast).

stage (confined to breast). ~25 % diagnosed at regional (spread to nearby lymph nodes/tissue).

(spread to nearby lymph nodes/tissue). ~6 % at distant / metastatic stage at diagnosis.

5‑year relative survival (all women, all stages) is about 92 % (i.e. 92 % of women have not died from breast cancer five years after diagnosis).

By stage:

Distant / metastatic disease: ~30 % 5‑year relative survival

Localized disease: ~99 % 5‑year relative survival

Regional disease: ~86 % 5‑year relative survival



Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in women globally most common cancer in women globally (excluding some skin cancers), and also in the U.S. (after non‑melanoma skin).

While incidence is rising (globally and in many settings), the mortality trend is more favorable in high‑resource settings thanks to improved detection, treatment, and care.

The projected future burden is alarming: unless significant global progress is made, by 2050 the world could see 3.2 million new cases and 1.1 million deaths annually.

Early detection (catching cancer at localized stages) is key, as outcomes are far better when treatment begins earlier.

