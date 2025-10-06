Listen Live
From Hustler to Hitmaker, The Evolution of Mike Clark Jr.

Published on October 6, 2025

POTC Mark Clarke Jr. INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
Mike Clark Jr. is breathing new life into Southern soul, and he’s doing it his way. In a recent sit-down on Posted on the Corner, the Macon, Georgia native got real about his journey, proving that his old-school sound is matched by a strong work ethic.

Clark’s musical roots run deep. Growing up listening to old-school classics with his dad, a former MC, and a mother who sings, music was always in his blood. This family influence shaped his unique sound, which blends R&B with the soulful traditions of his home state. Many fans are surprised to learn he’s so young, often assuming the mature voice behind the music belongs to an older artist. This surprise, however, has only drawn more supporters to his corner


 

His rise wasn’t overnight. Before his music took off, Clark was grinding hard, working at Applebee’s, McDonald’s, and security—sometimes all at once. His big break came unexpectedly through TikTok, where a short clip of his music went viral, proving his dad’s advice: “Be patient… when you don’t think nobody watching, they always watching.” This social media buzz helped him put a face to the music and connect with a wider audience.

Now, Clark is building on that momentum. He’s excited about the remix of his track “Keep on Stepping” with Big Boogie, with a music video on the way. Beyond the studio, he’s focused on staying grounded and giving back. He recently received his own day in his hometown of Macon and in Gadsden, Alabama—honors that inspire him to pour back into the communities that support him.

For other young creatives trying to make their way, his advice is simple: stay consistent and don’t rush the process. From cutting grass at 12 to working multiple jobs, Mike Clark Jr.’s story is a testament to patience, prayer, and progress.

