Source: Canva / Radio-One

Police in Toledo say one woman took “cutting ties” to a whole new level.

Law enforcement says Jeanita Hopings, 45, forced her way into her boyfriend’s home on October 7 by kicking down the front door. Once inside, officers claim she used an unknown instrument to cut his scrotum so deeply that one testicle was exposed.

The victim went to a hospital for emergency treatment. Meanwhile, a warrant has been issued for Hopings on charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary. She has not yet been taken into custody nor entered a plea.

Hopings has no known felony history, but Lucas County court records show past traffic misdemeanor cases. The warrant affidavit describes the wound as severe and graphic. And that’s probably putting it mildly.

Love Power 107.5? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The victim reportedly came downstairs after hearing a disturbance and was immediately attacked. Authorities continue to search for Hopings, and community members are being asked to be on the lookout.

This incident shocked the area due to its brutality. It’s likely safe to say that injuries involving genitals remain rare in official crime reporting.

Whether Hopings had a motive or prior conflict with the victim is not yet clear. Their relationship, text exchanges, or prior disputes may surface during the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Ohio Moves to Make Charlie Kirk Memorial Day Official

Ohio Minimum Wage Will Increase in 2026 Under New Proposal

12 Cities In Ohio With The Most Millionaires

Ohio Woman Accused of Cutting Boyfriend’s Privates After Break-In was originally published on wzakcleveland.com