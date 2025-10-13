Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

Drake takes another L, but who is counting at this point?

Kendrick Lamar’s career-ending diss track to the 6 God, “Not Like Us,” has hit another spike. With Drake’s defamation lawsuit being dismissed, the loss didn’t stop there; everything has a cause and effect. Drizzy lost the lawsuit against UMG, which led fans to go back to what popped everything off, “Not Like Us”. That said, there has been a spike in streams for Kendrick’s huge hit.

The song spiked an extra 1.2 million streams after his lawsuit was dismissed, according to pgLand Updates. This is one of those songs that may never go away.

Before the spike on “Not Like Us”, Kendrick and Travis Scott recently celebrated their song, “Goosebump” as the highest certified Rap song ever.

Surpassing who? Drake’s “God’s Plan” held the record for over three years. As if the plot couldn’t get any thicker.

Trav and Kenny put the record out in 2016 to accompany the Houston Rapper’s sophomore album, “Birds In The Trap Sing Mcknight” as the leading single. Since then both Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar have had falling outs with Drizzy. Which is what makes this milestone even more humorous.

Drake has been keeping himself busy with family time as his son Adonis just turned 8 years old. Sophie Brussaux & the rapper were present together, singing their son a happy birthday and cutting his cake. Adonis has a cowboy-themed birthday party.

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Shoots Up After Drake Takes An L With Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com