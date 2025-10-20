Listen Live
News

Playboi Carti Reportedly Puts Hands On Limo Driver, Faces Charges

Playboi Carti Reportedly Puts Hands On Limo Driver, Faces Assault Charges

Looks like the king of the "Vamps", Playboi Carti might be facing some legal trouble.

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Looks like the king of the “Vamps”, Playboi Carti might be facing some legal trouble.

His former limo driver, Carl Reynolds is claming that he assualted him. On October 2nd, Carti and his team were getting driven from Waldorf Astoria to rehersals. While en route, the Whole Lotta Red rapper got in a heated argument with his girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos. The driver tried to defuse the situation, but Carti was having it and threated to put hands on Gio and the driver if he continues to get invovled.

Even after the threat, Playboi Carti still allgedly ended up punching his girlfriend in the chest are. Which made the driver pull over to pull him away from Gio but then ended up getting assaulted in the process. The ATL rappers head of security allegedly broke up the fight.

Related Stories

According to TMZ, Carl Reynolds, he did not see Carti throwing a punch at his girlfriend but saw her “hunched over holding near her chest”.

Wasatch County police were informed and arrived on the scene to take photos of any alleged injuries. The charges against the Opium rapper are for his assault on his driver, Carl, and not related to his girlfriend, Giovanna. Neither Carti or Gio have made any statements around this situation.

More news to come as the story develops.

Playboi Carti Reportedly Puts Hands On Limo Driver, Faces Assault Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

Doechii: 10 Sexy Photos That Broke the Internet

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

UFL Championship: Michigan Panthers v DC Defenders
Sports

United Football League Announces New Markets & Team Rebrands

Delicious homemade chicken and black bean street tacos with corn, red onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese on a wooden cutting board, viewed from directly above
8 Items
Food & Drink

National Taco Day: 8 Spots in Cbus for The Best Tacos

News

Ohio to Honor Toni Morrison with Yearlong Celebration in 2026

News

Resch’s Bakery Closing Livingston Avenue Shop, Moving to Gahanna

Local

Allen Iverson Reveals He Quit Drinking Alcohol Six Months Ago

25 Items
Music

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close