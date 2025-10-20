Listen Live
Playboi Carti Charged With Alleged Assault of Limo Driver

Published on October 20, 2025

Playboi Carti
Source: (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) / (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Playboi Carti has been charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly assaulting a limo driver in Wasatch County, Utah on October 2.

As reported by TMZ, limo driver Carl Reynolds says he was assaulted while driving Carti and his crew to rehearsals for his Antagonist Tour. Reynolds told police that things took a turn when Carti and his girlfriend began to argue in the back seat. After Reynolds intervened, Carti threatened to beat him and the girlfriend up.

More from TMZ:

TMZ is told Carl says Carti wound up punching his GF in the chest, prompting Carl to pull over to a safer location on the highway in Heber City. However, Carl admitted he did not actually see Carti hitting his girlfriend, but saw her “hunched over holding near her chest” … a police report obtained by KSL reads.

Carl also says he urged Carti’s head of security to remove the Opium rapper from his vehicle and ride in the one with him.

That’s when Carl claims Carti socked him in the kisser out of the blue as his girlfriend was exiting the vehicle, leaving him with a bruised, swollen jaw and a whiplash effect … before Carti’s head of security apparently broke up the fight.

Carl — who was working for ALC A Limousine Connection when the altercation allegedly went down — claims another driver for ALC witnessed the attack.

Police were called to the scene and took photos of Reynolds’ injuries. Carti was cited for assaulting Reynolds, but not his girlfriend.

Carti’s team has yet to respond to the incident.

Playboi Carti Charged With Alleged Assault of Limo Driver  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

