#WORDONTHESTREET: Underrated Legends Vol 2: The Dream

With this new series of articles, Sir Da Yung OG looks at some of the most underrated Hip Hop, R&B, Entertainment, and Overall Pop Culture legends

Published on October 26, 2025

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Wednesday and look, we’re looking at some all-time greats that don’t get discussed or appreciated as much as they should. In this first edition, we’re looking at one of a few icons that had the industry in the chokehold during the mid to late 2000’s. That man being none other than…the American Dream…no not Dusty Rhodes. Legendary singer, songwriter, producer and certified hitmaker, The-Dream.

The Dream had the mid-to-late 2000’s on lock and had us singing each song word for word. Beyond just creating iconic hits and being THAT (watch your mouth) in a powerhouse run from 2007-2009. He’s had a legendary career as not just an artist, but as a songwriter, and producer. Dream’s laundry list of accomplishments include 21 Grammy nominations, with 8 wins.

He wrote on iconic records like:

RIHANNA FT JAY Z – UMBRELLA

MARIAH CAREY- TOUCH MY BODY

BEYONCE- SINGLE LADIES (PUT A RING ON IT)

JUSTIN BIEBER FT LUDACRIS- BABY

Look, we can go all day with classics written by Dream…but we can also look at some of these classic Dream records that shaped our childhoods. I’m talking about songs like this:

THE DREAM FT FABOLOUS- SHAWTY IS A 10

THE DREAM- FALSETTO

THE DREAM FT. YOUNG JEEZY- LUV YOUR GIRL

THE DREAM- ROCKIN’ THAT THANG

Now, there was some that were kind of forgotten and not as iconic as these ones…but they were still fire and certainly poppin’ in their time. Records like:

THE DREAM FT. KANYE WEST- WALKIN’ ON THE MOON

THE DREAM- L.O.V.E. K.I.N.G.

THE DREAM FT. T.I.- MAKE UP BAG

THE DREAM FT. MARIAH CAREY- MY LOVE

Like, T-Pain in volume one, Dream is another legend who has had timeless classics but has also had some fire features with fellow legends like Drake, Jamie Foxx, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, and several others. Records like these ones:

PLIES FT JAMIE FOXX, THE DREAM- PLEASE EXCUSE MY HANDS

LL COOL J FT THE DREAM- BABY

DRAKE FT. THE DREAM- SHUT IT DOWN

JAMIE FOXX FT THE DREAM, DRAKE, KANYE WEST- DIGITAL GIRL

TY DOLLAR $IGN FT THE DREAM, LIL WAYBE- LOVE U BETTER

PUSHA T FT. THE DREAM- M.F.T.R.

The-Dream has absolutely been doing the damn thing over the course of his impressive 30 year tenure. You may not see him in the forefront as much anymore, but he is still very active. Dream, if you reading this…GIVE US ANOTHER 2007-2009 RUN 🔥🔥

