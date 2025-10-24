Listen Live
News

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Chris Brown is denying reports regarding neglecting his housekeeper when she was attacked by one of his dogs.

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chris Brown is denying reports regarding neglecting his housekeeper when she was attacked by one of his dogs.

Back in 2020, Maria Avila was Breezy’s housekeeper and claims that she was taking the trash out when one of the singer’s dogs attacked her. Which allegedly left her bleeding and needing medical attention. The former housekeeper claims that Brown was home at the time, and when he was informed of what occurred, he dipped.

Breezy is calling cap to the original story, saying that he never left the housekeeper, “bleeding to death.” The VA native claims that he never saw blood and that he stayed on the scene until his security arrived. Further explaining his piece, “I didn’t touch her. I bent down and I looked, I was making sure she was breathing. From there, I ran to put the dogs away and told the security guard to come over.”

Following the R&B star denying the claims was a request to the judge to dismiss specific parts of the lawsuit, which included punitive damages and emotional distress compensation. The case has not reached an official ruling and has been active since the attack in 2020.

Since then, Chris Brown has been on his Breezy Bowl World Tour, celebrating 20 years since his debut self-titled album. While laying low, he’s been performing and partying in every city. As well as beefing with Kevin McCall to keep himself busy, but that’s a different story for a different day..

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
34 Items
Local

Famous Faces Who Have Called Ohio Home

Updated 2025 Skate & Treat Graphics
Events

Skate & Treat with Power 107.5: Halloween Night at Skate Zone 71!

Entertainment

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51

News

Smith & Wollensky Cancels Plans to Reopen in Columbus

News

‘Castle of Tomorrow’: Revamped, AI-Powered White Castle Opens in Columbus

Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Civil Rights & Social Justice

The Legacy Of George Floyd: 1 Life That Sparked A Global Movement

News

De La Soul Reveals New Album Title Dedicated To Trugoy The Dove (RIP)

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close