‘This Is Such A Non-Issue’: Kim Kardashian Defends North West’s Fake Tattoos And Piercings Amid Backlash

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Kim Kardashian is not here for the hubbub surrounding her daughter North West‘s fake tattoos and piercings. The 12-year-old caused a stir by posting a mature look to her 19 million followers, but her mom says it’s just a little self-expression.

While some people are chalking up North’s many personalities and looks to nothing more than a preteen exploration phase, some expressed genuine concern for whether she’s being allowed to grow up too soon. However, Kim called cap on all of it. Their shared TikTok account responded to negative comments saying, “This is such a non-issue”, while her mother opened up about the 12-year-old’s style during a sit-down on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“She’s really mature in one sense where she’ll be like, ‘Mom, I saw this and I don’t really care that they don’t like… my blue hair or this or that,” said Kardashian. “She’s really confident.”

She did; however, admit that sometimes she has let North take it a bit too far and has to”give herself grace” for the missteps along the way.

“I’m like, okay, we’re never wearing that again. Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world,” Kardashian said. “As a mom, you’re kind of like learning at the same time.”

She also chatted about the preteen’s affinity for makeup saying,

“I’ve had those conversations with North about makeup because she loves her lip liner.”

The Kardashians are always going to catch a little heat for the influence they have on many, including younger women; however, it really seems like Kim is simply letting North explore her own style, fashion, and beauty. Most 12-year-olds don’t have the added pressure of being responsible for what millions of other people their age think is cool, though. Hopefully, she’ll continue to explore on her own terms, and the internet aunties will let her live.

