NBA YoungBoy Soon To Be a Father of 13!

Talk about sowing his royal oats! NBA YoungBoy has enough kids to start a football and basketball team… and he’s only 26!

NBA YoungBoy, aka YB aka Kentrell Gaulden, has had a very interesting few years. He’s been fighting federal gun charges and was sentenced to 23 months of confinement and five years of probation on top of a hefty fine after being sentenced for possessing weapons as a convicted felon. However, President Trump swooped in and made YB a free man with a high-profile presidential pardon back in May of this year. Since then, YB has been back to work, in the lab and is currently on his massive nationwide, MASA Tour!

“I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist,” NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, said in a statement posted online.

Now he and his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle will soon welcome another bundle of joy. This will mark the couples’ third child together. The pair already share a 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son. YB is back outside and they’re definitely popping babies out back-to-back! YB first announced the new baby on the song “If You Need Me,” where he raps, “Me and Jaz on our third kid, me and you just ran another lap.”



Jazlyn has been outside in support of her man on this Make America Slime Again Tour, and the bump is bumping honey! Fans have been capturing footage of her growing belly and recently her hair stylist shared a transformation video of her all dolled up on Instagram. The belly is sizable, leaving fans to assume baby Slime will be arriving sooner than later!





Now YB is no stranger to dad life, already having 12 children and 10 baby mamas. And there was some speculation back in August, that his BM, Iyanna Mayweather was also pregnant. YB confessed to allegedly conceiving another child with her on the track “This Month Confessions.”

“Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it/This ain’t the time, I told you, ‘No’, I made you cry, now I feel illiterate,” he raps. Iyanna has denied these claims.

For now, we are looking forward to baby number 13 being happy and healthy. Congratulations to the parents!

