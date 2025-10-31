Judges Want White House To Fund SNAP

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Two federal judges want the Trump administration to partially fund SNAP.

The food assistance program is set to expire on Saturday unless the government re-opens, impacting 42-million low-income Americans who are enrolled. A Rhode Island judge and a Massachusetts judge said the administration must tap emergency funds that will cover some of the SNAP program.

Both judges also left it up to the White House to decide whether it wants to authorize more funds to cover everyone enrolled in SNAP. It’s not known yet if Trump administration will appeal the orders.

