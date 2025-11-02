Listen Live
Drake Catching All The Strays Following The Blue Jays' Defeat

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Somehow Kendrick Lamar Beat Drake Again. You Think He's Going To Sue MLB?

Published on November 2, 2025

Drake Catching All The Strays Following The Blue Jays' Defeat
Getty Images / Los Angeles Dodgers / Drake

The Los Angeles Dodgers squeaked out a Game 7 World Series comeback victory for the ages against the Toronto Blue Jays, and somehow Drake is catching all the strays.

The Toronto Blue Jays watched the World Series title slip through their hands after leading most of the game following Bo Bichete’s impressive home run off Shohei Ohtani. Their hopes and dreams of becoming champions vanished after Will Smith crushed a hanging slider in the 11th inning, giving the Dodgers their first lead and eventual Game 7 victory.

The final out came on a double-play ball on more masterful pitching from Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who pitched in Game 7 on 0 days’ rest and was named World Series MVP.

Somehow, The Blue Jays Losing The World Series Became Drake’s Fault

After the Dodgers became the first team since the 2000 Yankees to go back-to-back, one person began catching all the strays on social media —and no, it wasn’t a member of the Blue Jays; it was none other than Drake.

The writing was on the wall: the Blue Jays lost two straight home games, and the common denominator was Drake being at both. When the final out was called and the Dodgers began celebrating on the Rogers Centre field, the trolling of Drake on social media started.

Interestingly enough, Nike, which has both Kendrick Lamar and Drake on their Nike family roster, with the latter having his own signature collection with Noctis, ran an ad congratulating the Dodgers with Lamar’s song “Squable Up” as the soundtrack.

The MLB on Fox account on social media got in on the fun, posting a photoshopped meme of Kendrick Lamar driving away in a GNX with the World Series title on the roof of the vehicle while blowing exhaust smoke on Drake with “They Not Like Us” written on the field.

The caption for the post… “DAMN.”

Of course, some fans are also attributing the loss to the dreaded Drake curse —if that’s even a thing, and it seems like it is.

Drizzy might want to stay off social media for a while. You can see more reactions below.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

