Convicted Felon Tory Lanez Ordered To Be Deposed Again In Megan Thee Stallion’s Defamation Suit

Getty Images / Megan Thee Stallion / Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez ain’t got much to do while he serves out his prison sentence. Still, he will have to answer questions again in Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz after flopping in two previous ones.

In response to Judge Lisette M. Reid, on Oct. 30, the court order, the convicted felon’s lawyer argued that the deposition testimony could hurt Lanez’s ongoing appeal of his criminal conviction for shooting Houston Hip-Hop star Megan Thee Stallion, which was struck down after the judge said it was “unclear” how the deposition would hurt his appeal.

“The focus of Mr. Peterson’s deposition is his relationship with defendant Cooper, not with plaintiff,” the judge wrote. “Thus, the court does not see how testimony regarding Mr. Peterson’s communications and relationship with the defendant would serve to prejudice his criminal appeal.”

Reid continued in his court order that Lanez must be deposed and can exercise his Fifth Amendment to avoid self-incrimination, “on a question-by-question basis, the propriety of which will be decided by the undersigned, who will be supervising the deposition.”

Tory Lanez’s Behavior In The First Two Depositions Led To A Third One Being Requested

This latest attempt to depose Lanez follows two previous attempts that were not satisfactory. In an April attempt, Megan’s lawyers said he “feigned ignorance regarding the definition of basic words,” while also harassing one member of The Stallion’s legal team.

Thee Stallion’s lawyers also claimed that Lanez “pretended that the video equipment was not working despite prison staff confirming it was functioning properly.”

Canadian Yosemite Sam’s behavior during the first deposition earned him a contempt citation from the judge, and he had to participate in another one, but this time under the judge’s supervision.

Lanez showed up at the courthouse with a new lawyer, who said his client wouldn’t answer any questions because of his appeal.

The third deposition will be held “at a date agreed upon by all parties,” per Judge Reid’s motion. Reid also says she may make Lanez repay Thee Stallions’ lawyers for wasting their time with his heada** behavior.

As for the actual trial, it is set to begin on Nov. 17. The “Lover Girl” crafter spoke about it last October after going public.

“It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying, and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life,” Thee Stallion said. “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

Lanez has filed a protective order requesting that he not be required to answer any more questions regarding the case, even though the lawsuit alleges that Gramz acted on Lanez’s behalf as part of her “campaign of harassment.”

See what social media is saying on the matter.